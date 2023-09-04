Woman Arrested for Biting and Chewing Anti-Theft Cable to Steal iPhone 14 Plus

A woman in Fujian province, China, has been arrested for attempting to steal an iPhone 14 Plus by biting and chewing through the anti-theft cable attached to the device. The incident, captured on CCTV cameras in an Apple store, quickly went viral on Chinese social media platforms.

The woman, identified as Qiu, was seen discreetly biting the security cable multiple times until she managed to break the security lock. She then calmly placed the phone in her bag and exited the store. Store employees initially dismissed the activated alarm, but later discovered the chewed cable and the missing iPhone.

Qiu was apprehended by the police just half an hour after leaving the store. She explained to the police that she had intended to purchase a new phone after losing her previous one but decided to steal it instead due to the high price tag. She remains in custody as the investigation continues.

The incident has garnered both surprise and disbelief from observers. Many questioned Qiu’s lack of awareness of security cameras, while others marveled at her dental strength. This unusual theft highlights the extent individuals are willing to go to obtain coveted gadgets, even under the watchful eyes of surveillance systems.

It is worth noting that Apple is set to launch its latest iPhone 15 series soon, which may result in a price reduction for the iPhone 14 series.

