Woman Chewed Through Cable to Steal iPhone 14: An Unusual Theft Case

A recent incident in China has brought attention to the lengths some individuals will go to acquire the highly sought-after iPhone 14. A woman, identified by the surname Qiu, resorted to chewing through a store’s safety cable in order to steal an iPhone 14 Plus. The incident was caught on surveillance footage and quickly went viral on social media.

The woman, a resident of Fujian province, approached the display stand in the store and carefully examined the device before turning her attention to the security cable. She proceeded to chew through the cable, pretending to scroll through the phone to avoid suspicion. Once the cable was severed, she quickly placed the stolen iPhone 14 Plus into her bag and left the store.

Although an alarm was triggered during the theft, store staff initially failed to notice anything unusual. It was only after the woman had left the premises that the missing phone and chewed-off cable were discovered. The police were alerted, and the woman was apprehended within 30 minutes of committing the crime.

The iPhone 14, launched in India last year, has garnered significant attention worldwide. The lineup includes the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. While there are similarities with its predecessor, the iPhone 13, the iPhone 14 Pro models boast enhancements such as an improved processor and the introduction of the dynamic island notch design. Additionally, the iPhone 14 camera offers advancements in low-light photography due to the integration of the Photonic Engine.

While speculations surrounding the upcoming iPhone 15 are rampant, with rumors suggesting features such as a dynamic island notch and Type-C charging, the incident serves as a reminder of the lengths some individuals will go to possess the latest smartphone.

Sources:

– South China Morning Post