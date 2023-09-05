Woman Chews Through Anti-Theft Cable to Steal iPhone 14 Plus from Apple Store

A woman in southeastern China took an unusual approach to get her hands on an iPhone 14 Plus – she chewed through an anti-theft cable at a local Apple store. Security footage captured the incident, showing the woman stopping in front of the display and observing the device before biting into the cable and chewing on it.

After successfully freeing the iPhone from the cable, the woman hid it in her bag and fled the store. Although the dismemberment of the cable triggered an alert, the store staff did not respond immediately. It was only when they noticed the torn cable and the missing iPhone that they called the police.

The woman, identified as Qiu, was arrested just 30 minutes after the incident, right before she arrived home. During questioning, she explained that she had initially intended to buy a phone but decided to steal it after seeing the prices. The iPhone 14 Plus that she had stolen was priced at $960.

This incident is likely the first of its kind, with a thief resorting to chewing on an anti-theft cable to steal an iPhone. It highlights the lengths some people are willing to go to obtain expensive items, even if it means damaging property in the process.

Sources:

– Indiatimes.com