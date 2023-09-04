Woman in China Steals iPhone 14 Plus due to High Price Tag

Summary: A woman in China bit through an anti-theft cable and stole an iPhone 14 Plus from an Apple Store after being deterred by the high price. She managed to escape undetected, but was eventually arrested after the store noticed the missing phone and checked security camera footage.

In a daring theft, a woman identified by the surname Qui stole an iPhone 14 Plus from an Apple Store in China. It is unclear whether the store was Apple Tahoe Plaza or a third-party retailer. Qui managed to evade detection and left the store before staff realized the phone was missing and found the chewed-off cable.

After her arrest, Qui claimed that she had originally intended to buy a new iPhone after losing her own. However, upon seeing the exorbitant price, she decided to resort to theft instead. Police officer Zhang Jinhong revealed that Qui spent some time casually browsing in the store to avoid suspicion. She then bit the anti-theft cable and chewed through it before making her escape with the stolen iPhone.

Interestingly, the store’s alarm did go off during the theft, but the staff who investigated failed to identify any wrongdoing. The incident was ultimately resolved when security camera footage led police to Qui’s home, and she was apprehended.

Source:

South China Morning Post (source: https://www.scmp.com/news/china/society/article/3160082/woman-china-bites-through-anti-theft-cable-steals-iphone-14)