Post-Launch Plans Revealed for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Team Ninja has unveiled its extensive post-launch roadmap for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. The game’s dedicated fan base can look forward to a steady stream of content updates and collaborations until 2024, with both paid DLC and free updates on the horizon.

Already available on PS5 and PS4, the first expansion has been well-received. Fans can anticipate the arrival of the second expansion in September, followed by the third in December. In between these expansions, players can expect more content updates and exciting collaborations with other games.

The upcoming month will bring a free update that includes the highly anticipated second part of the Boss Rush mode. Additionally, general feature improvements and balance changes will be implemented to enhance the overall gaming experience.

September will introduce the previously announced collaboration with Lies of P and the Conqueror of Jiangdong DLC. While details about the collaboration are still scarce, the DLC will feature a new story, missions, and enemies. Players can also look forward to a new weapon type, a higher difficulty level, and additional equipment and end-game content. The update will also include a new Wizardry spell along with balance adjustments and feature enhancements.

October and November will focus on further refining the game through balance adjustments and feature improvements. The penultimate month of 2023 will see a collaboration with Nioh, adding another exciting element to the game. Finally, the year will conclude with the Upheaval in Jingxiang expansion, providing new missions, weapon types, and equipment for players to collect.

These updates build upon the already exceptional base game that was highly praised upon its release. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty offers an intense action RPG experience with a captivating combat system, expansive environments, and a wide variety of weapon types. It is a must-play for fans of challenging gameplay.

If you’re eager for more Wo Long content, stay tuned for these upcoming updates and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.