Wizards of the Coast to Update Artist Guidelines After AI-Generated Art Controversy

Wizards of the Coast, the company behind Dungeons & Dragons, will be updating its artist guidelines to prohibit the use of illustrations created with generative AI tools. This decision comes after fans noticed signs of AI-generated art in an upcoming sourcebook for the popular game.

The artist at the center of the controversy is Ilya Shkipin, a California-based painter, illustrator, and operator of an NFT marketplace. Shkipin has been working with Wizards of the Coast since 2014. In a series of now-deleted tweets, Shkipin admitted to using AI tools to enhance some of the original illustrations and concept sketches for the book entitled “Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants.” However, these AI-generated illustrations will be reworked according to the latest announcement.

In response to the situation, Wizards of the Coast stated that they are revising their process and updating their artist guidelines to clarify that artists should not use AI art generation in the creation of D&D art. This move reflects the ongoing discussions and debates surrounding the boundaries between art and artificial intelligence. The use of generative AI tools raises questions about creativity, originality, and ethical and legal concerns.

“Glory of the Giants” is a sourcebook that introduces new monsters, treasures, and adventures to Dungeons & Dragons. It explores the society and ecology of giants in the game, a topic that has received less attention compared to dragons. While the physical book will be released on August 15, the e-book version is already available.

The controversy regarding AI-generated art is the latest issue for Wizards of the Coast this year. In January, the company faced backlash for attempting to revise the terms of its third-party licensing agreements. On a positive note, the recent full launch of the video game “Baldur’s Gate 3” by Larian Studios, based on the D&D universe, has been a success, gaining a large player population since its release.