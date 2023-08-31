CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Withings Introduces ScanWatch 2 and ScanWatch Light at IFA 2023

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 31, 2023
Withings has announced the launch of two new hybrid smartwatches at IFA 2023: the ScanWatch 2 and the ScanWatch Light. The ScanWatch 2, priced at $349.95, is equipped with a temperature sensing module that utilizes four sensors to track movement, heart rate, and skin temperature. By collecting data from these sensors, an algorithm provides health insights to the wearer. The ScanWatch 2 also allows users to log periods and symptoms, and monitors temperature zones during workouts. The goal of temperature tracking is to establish a baseline and identify abnormal fluctuations that could indicate illness.

On the other hand, the ScanWatch Light is a more affordable option at $249.99. While it lacks some features of the ScanWatch 2, such as temperature sensors, EKGs, and atrial fibrillation detection, it offers a fashion-forward design with thinner bezels and colorful options.

Withings took a roundabout approach to illness detection with the ScanWatch 2. Implementing a full predictive feature would require FDA clearance, which can be a lengthy process. By focusing on temperature fluctuations as an indirect indicator of illness, Withings provides users with the opportunity to spot abnormal changes and take appropriate action.

Both the ScanWatch 2 and ScanWatch Light have stainless steel cases and boast a battery life of approximately 30 days on a single charge. The watches are available for pre-order now and are expected to arrive at select retailers in October.

Sources:

– Victoria Song, The Verge

