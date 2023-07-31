Nintendo Switch: What to Expect Before its Reported Retirement in 2024

Nintendo’s next-generation console is rumored to be released in the second half of 2024, signaling the approaching end of the successful Nintendo Switch. Now is a good time to take a look at the announced games coming to the console and those that may skip it.

During Nintendo’s recent Direct showcase, several games were unveiled for the remainder of 2023. Firstly, Detective Pikachu Returns will launch on October 6, exploring the origins of Detective Pikachu and offering players the chance to solve various mysteries in Ryme City.

Next up is Super Mario Bros. Wonder, a new 2D co-op platformer featuring a range of playable characters such as Princess Peach, Princess Daisy, and Yoshi, in addition to Mario, Luigi, and Toad. The game introduces a new power-up that transforms Mario into an elephant and will be available on October 20, 2023.

On November 3, WarioWare: Move It! will be released for the Nintendo Switch, offering over 200 micro-games designed for players to use their Joy-Con controllers and get physically active. The game supports local co-op with up to four players.

November 17 sees the release of a remake of the 1996 SNES classic, Super Mario RPG, on the Nintendo Switch. This adventure features iconic characters like Mario, Bowser, and Princess Peach as they try to defeat the Smithy Gang and collect stars to repair the Star Road. The original composer, Yoko Shimomura, returns for this remake.

In fall 2023 and winter 2023, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet will receive The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC. This two-part DLC expands the game’s world, with Part 1 planned for a fall release and Part 2 scheduled for winter.

Looking ahead to 2024, a visually enhanced version of Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon, originally on Nintendo 3DS, is in development for the Nintendo Switch. Additionally, Princess Peach will have her own game, set to be released in 2024.

Notably absent from the recent Nintendo Direct was Metroid Prime 4, which has faced significant development issues and still lacks a release window after six years. It is uncertain whether this game will be the swan song of the Nintendo Switch or if it will be released as a launch title for the next-generation console.

One question lingering over the next-generation console is whether it will support backwards compatibility with Switch games. If it does, players may be able to access these games on the new console. Otherwise, Nintendo and third-party developers may choose to re-release the games for a separate fee.

As Nintendo Switch approaches its reported retirement, and with the imminent launch of the next-generation console, we’d like to hear your thoughts. Share your comments below.

