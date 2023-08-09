Netflix Releases Game Controller App for TV Gaming

Netflix has silently launched an iOS app called “Game Controller,” hinting at its plans for expanding its gaming options. The app claims to enable subscribers to play games on their televisions. While Netflix has previously provided a collection of mobile games primarily from well-known premium developers found on the Apple App Store, it has not offered any games playable on living room TVs. Although the Game Controller app prompts users to select a game on their TVs and follow the instructions to connect, none of Netflix’s smart TV, game console, or streaming box apps currently support this feature. Presently, the Game Controller app is non-functional, with a note clarifying that “Netflix Games on TV are in beta.” Additionally, the app indicates that compatibility with certain devices may be limited at this time.

Post navigation