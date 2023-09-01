CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

The Legion Go: Lenovo’s New Gaming Handheld with Detachable Controllers

Mampho Brescia

Sep 1, 2023
The Legion Go: Lenovo’s New Gaming Handheld with Detachable Controllers

Lenovo has announced its new gaming handheld, the Legion Go, which will be available for purchase in October. With an 8.8-inch QHD Plus touchscreen, an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, and detachable controllers, the Legion Go aims to compete with other handheld gaming devices like the Nintendo Switch and the Asus ROG Ally.

The Legion Go is priced starting at $699, positioning it as a direct competitor to the Asus ROG Ally in terms of price. Running on Windows, the Legion Go offers more control options, including a touchpad, which cater to operating the system. However, with detachable controllers, the device does have a slight weight disadvantage compared to the ROG Ally and the Steam Deck.

While the extra weight may be a concern for some potential customers, it does come with the benefit of a larger battery and potentially longer battery life. Lenovo representatives did not provide an estimated battery life during the demo event but assured that it would be available before the October launch.

In terms of specifications, the Legion Go features a 2560 x 1600 resolution screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. It also includes a range of ports for connectivity.

During the demo, the gaming experience on the Legion Go was generally smooth, with responsive controls and smooth gameplay. However, there were some issues with games recognizing the correct keys for input, which poses a significant problem. As a Windows-based device, it should properly map gamepad buttons for mouse and keyboard titles.

In conclusion, the Legion Go is an interesting addition to the handheld gaming market, offering a Windows-based gaming experience with detachable controllers. While it faces some challenges with mapping key inputs correctly, the device shows promise for those looking for a portable gaming solution with the power of a gaming laptop.

Sources:
– https://www.theverge.com/23274851/lenovo-legion-go-gaming-handheld-windows-hands-on-price-specs
– https://www.tomsguide.com/news/lenovo-legion-go-gaming-handheld-price-specs

