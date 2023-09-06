WISeKey’s WISe.ART Supports Maiti Nepal Foundation with Exclusive NFT Sale for Scholarships

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. has announced that its digital platform, WISe.ART, will support the Maiti Nepal Foundation in raising funds for scholarships by selling exclusive art NFTs. The Maiti Nepal Foundation aims to sponsor students pursuing higher secondary degrees in Nepal.

Maiti Nepal, which means “a woman’s childhood home” in Nepali, is a concept that holds great significance for Nepali women. The foundation believes that education is the key to ending human trafficking and providing a better future for children. By educating children, they can go on to take care of their families and contribute to society.

While basic literacy is important, higher education can make an even greater impact. The Maiti Foundation currently sponsors twenty-one students pursuing higher secondary degrees, with many more pursuing bachelor’s degrees and higher diplomas in various fields.

The sale of specially selected NFTs on the WISe.ART platform will provide funds for one full term of a child’s education. Artists have donated their works to support the foundation’s cause and raise awareness about critical situations around the world.

Founded in 1993, Maiti Nepal is a non-profit organization that provides a home for women who have been trafficked, exploited, or abused. They work tirelessly to protect vulnerable individuals and promote children’s and women’s rights. Through their advocacy, prevention, rescue operations, and rehabilitation efforts, they aim to put an end to trafficking.

In addition to supporting the Maiti Nepal Foundation, WISe.ART is a unique marketplace for NFTs that connects artists, buyers, and collectors while ensuring the authenticity and provenance of digital artworks. WISeKey International Holding Ltd. is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions.

By joining forces with CryptoVerse Island and Maiti Nepal, WISeKey’s WISe.ART platform aims to make a tangible impact on the lives of children in Nepal, providing them with the opportunity to pursue their dreams through education.

