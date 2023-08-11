A Fan Ports Classic PlayStation Game Wipeout to PC, Challenges Sony to Remaster

A passionate fan of the classic PlayStation game Wipeout has decided to take matters into their own hands after growing tired of waiting for Sony to remaster the beloved title. The fan, programmer Dominic Szablewski, has successfully ported the game to PC and is daring the publisher to take it down and create its own remaster in the process.

Szablewski details their approach to converting the leaked source code of the original game into a functional browser version in a blog post. Despite acknowledging the questionable nature of redistributing the leaked source, Szablewski urges Sony to consider making its own remaster rather than shutting down the fan project.

“The quality of the leaked source is abysmal,” Szablewski explains, noting that it primarily contains the Wipeout ATI 3D Rage Edition of the game, a subpar Windows port bundled with ATI GPUs. Despite the challenges, Szablewski has successfully brought the game to PC.

Released in 1995 as a launch title for the PlayStation, Wipeout quickly became a beloved Sony exclusive. However, over time, it has faded from the limelight. In a past review from 1996, IGN rated the game 8/10 and predicted that it would be viewed as a classic in the years to come, stating that Wipeout pushes boundaries that most games don’t.

As of now, it remains to be seen how Sony will respond to this fan-made port of Wipeout. The programmer offers their assistance to the publisher if they decide to pursue an official remaster. Whether Sony embraces the challenge or takes action to shut down the project, Wipeout’s legacy as a classic game seems to endure.