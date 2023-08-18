Playing as a Jack of All Trades in Baldur’s Gate 3

As I play as Edders Sheeran, the bard in Baldur’s Gate 3, I’ve come to realize that my greatest strength lies in my ability to excel in conversations rather than combat. Despite my proficiency in various skills like archery, sword fighting, and playing the lute, it’s my charisma and conversation skills that make me stand out.

I have spent around 30 hours playing the game and haven’t lost a single chat skill check. This initially thrilled me, but when I played co-op with my less charismatic friends, I found that Edders Sheeran’s conversational dominance can be deflating. I can’t fully understand why I always succeed in conversation skill checks as a bard, but it seems to be a result of the allocation of my points and my character’s origin story.

On the other hand, playing with my co-op pals who have characters that are not as skilled in conversations has been an interesting experience. They play as an orc monk and/or barbarian who prefers smashing things over meaningful conversations. Even when they slip up in conversations, it adds a sense of risk and unpredictability to the game.

I enjoy the thrill of trying to deceive someone or fabricate convincing lies during conversations in our co-op sessions. It feels more natural and there’s a sense of consequence when a dice roll determines the outcome. Losing in these situations creates funny stories and dramatic retellings later on.

While I appreciate the satisfaction of roleplaying a charismatic bard who can talk their way out of any situation, I also find joy in the chaos and imperfect conversations with my co-op buddies. It adds variety and a sense of challenge to the game. Who wants a bard who only sings of success? Losing and facing the consequences can make the overall experience more enjoyable and memorable.