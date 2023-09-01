Wings to Launch Nuvobook Series of Laptops in India

Indian tech brand, Wings, is expanding its product lineup by entering the laptop segment in India. The company recently announced the upcoming launch of its Nuvobook series, set to hit the market in mid-September. Wings has also confirmed that the laptops will be available for purchase online through Flipkart.

The Wings Nuvobook series will feature sleek designs and a variety of vibrant color options. Powered by Intel processors, the series will cater to different user needs, with models ranging from entry-level laptops suitable for general productivity, browsing, and entertainment, to more high-performance options suitable for coding, design, editing, and gaming.

In terms of specifications, the laptops will sport lightweight aluminum alloy builds and feature Full HD displays. They will also come equipped with 65W type-C charging, promising a battery life of up to 10 hours. Furthermore, the Nuvobook series will operate on the latest Windows 11 operating system.

Among the models in the series, the Nuvobook Pro stands out with its additional features, including a backlit keyboard and a 180-degree hinge.

Nishit Sharma, co-founder of Wings, expressed his excitement about the brand’s entry into the laptop market. He emphasized their commitment to provide quality products at affordable prices, carrying forward the same core values that have made Wings Lifestyle a trusted brand. Sharma also revealed that the laptops will be manufactured entirely in India, with production set to commence in November through collaborations with local manufacturers.

Overall, Wings’ foray into the laptop segment aims to deliver style and performance, providing Indian consumers with a holistic computing experience that aligns with their modern lifestyle.

