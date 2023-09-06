An Exploit in Windows Bug Gives File Explorer a Performance Boost

A bug in Windows has been discovered that surprisingly enhances the performance of File Explorer in Microsoft’s operating system. While bugs in Windows are not uncommon, this one stands out as it actually improves the user experience, reminiscent of a time when the operating system was less cluttered.

The exploit, recently spotted by Twitter user @VivyVCCS, involves using the F11 key to swiftly switch File Explorer in and out of full-screen mode. The post and accompanying video demonstrate a notable improvement in loading times.

Testing the bug on both Windows 10 and Windows 11, The Register found that the difference was not significant on Windows 10. However, on Windows 11, there was a noticeable improvement in the redraw times for folders and drives.

It should be noted that the test was conducted on Windows 11 running on the Windows Dev Kit 2023, which is known for its subpar performance. Therefore, any improvement would be particularly noticeable on this hardware.

Upon triggering the bug, the user who discovered it reported issues with the navbar. However, it can be argued that the speed increase outweighs any potential annoyance.

Both the test machine and the user’s machine were running build 25941 of Windows 11, which is a Canary Channel build. The Windows team has been addressing launch reliability and fixing issues related to the File Explorer context menu and command bar dropdowns in these builds.

At the moment, Microsoft has not provided any official statement regarding the bug. It is likely that the bug will be quietly fixed in a future operating system build, along with other performance enhancements.

For users who long for a faster File Explorer experience, they can look back to when Microsoft released the source code for the original File Manager, which offers a simpler and speedier alternative. While it may lack fancy features, sometimes a swift and efficient File Explorer is all users need.

