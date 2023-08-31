Notepad and Snipping Tool Get New Updates in Windows 11 Insider Program

Microsoft is introducing new updates for the Notepad and Snipping Tool in the Windows Insider Program. These updates are currently available in the Dev and Canary channels, allowing users to test out the new features.

One of the notable changes in Notepad is the addition of autosave. Previously, when closing Notepad, users would encounter a pop-up dialog box asking if they want to save changes for each text file. With the new autosave feature, Notepad will automatically save the session state, allowing users to close the application without any interrupting dialogs. When they return, Notepad will restore previously open tabs and unsaved content and edits. Users still have the choice to save or discard unsaved changes to files.

The Snipping Tool in Windows 11 is also receiving improvements. The update includes a better screen recording interface, making it easier to access screen recording with a new keyboard shortcut. Additionally, there is a new default audio source option, enabling users to include microphone input along with computer audio in their recordings.

These updates bring more convenience and functionality to these essential Windows tools. They are currently rolling out in the Canary and Dev channels of the Windows Insider Program, giving users the opportunity to experience them firsthand. However, it’s important to proceed with caution as these channels may contain bugs and issues that are being addressed.

Overall, these updates demonstrate Microsoft’s commitment to enhancing the user experience in Windows 11 and offering modern features in longstanding applications like Notepad and the Snipping Tool.

