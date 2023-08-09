Windows 11 22H2 KB5029263 Cumulative Update: Security Fixes and Improvements

Microsoft has recently released the Windows 11 22H2 KB5029263 cumulative update, addressing security vulnerabilities and introducing 27 changes, improvements, and bug fixes. This mandatory update includes the August 2023 Patch Tuesday security updates, which aim to resolve 87 vulnerabilities and two zero-days in various Microsoft products.

To install the update, Windows 11 users can navigate to Start, then go to Settings and select Windows Update. From there, they can click on ‘Check for Updates’ to initiate the installation process. Alternatively, users can manually download and install the update from the Microsoft Update Catalog.

Once installed, the KB5029263 update will change the build number of Windows 11 22H2 to 22621.2134. Microsoft has implemented several notable changes in this update, including improved accuracy of brightness settings and handwriting tools for Chinese characters. Users can now pin widgets, ensuring they remain in place.

Additionally, Microsoft has addressed a bug that caused specific display and audio devices to disappear after the system resumed from sleep. The update also resolves VPN performance issues experienced by users utilizing a wireless mesh network, which were caused by excessive Address Resolution Protocol (ARP) requests to the network gateway.

Furthermore, Microsoft has expanded its Windows Kernel Vulnerable Driver Blocklist by adding additional drivers. This enhancement aims to prevent Bring Your Own Vulnerable Driver (BYOVD) attacks. However, it is important to note that a known issue with this update pertains to provisioning packages, as they may not function as expected.

For a comprehensive list of changes included in this cumulative update, users can refer to the previous Windows 11 KB5028254 preview update bulletin.