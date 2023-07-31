Windows 11 Update to Improve Refresh Rate Control

Microsoft is working on an update for Windows 11 that will allow for dynamic adjustment of refresh rates on multiple monitors. This new feature aims to optimize power usage and potentially reduce GPU fan activity. The update will enable different refresh rates on different monitors, depending on the content being displayed.

Using multiple high refresh rate monitors can increase the power draw on GPUs. Some Nvidia RTX 30- and 40-series Founders Edition cards have a zero RPM mode that keeps the fans off when watching video content on a single monitor. However, when adding a second high refresh rate display, this mode is often disabled, resulting in the fans spinning constantly.

With the new Windows 11 update, GPUs that support zero RPM mode will maintain it while dynamically adjusting refresh rates on different monitors based on the content being used. This means that the fans will only spin when necessary, reducing noise and potentially improving overall performance.

In addition to multi-monitor support, Windows 11 is also introducing Dynamic Refresh Rate (DRR) improvements for laptops. When the battery saver mode is enabled, the refresh rate of a laptop’s screen will be automatically lowered to conserve battery life.

Microsoft is currently testing these refresh rate enhancements in Windows 11 builds and expects to make them available to all Windows 11 users in the coming months. These updates aim to provide a more convenient and efficient experience for users with multiple monitors or laptops.