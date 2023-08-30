Microsoft to Allow European Users to Open Links in Default Web Browser in Windows 11

Microsoft has announced that users in the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway will be able to open all links in Windows using their default web browser, rather than being forced to use Microsoft Edge. This change was introduced in the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23531 released to the Dev Channel.

Previously, Windows system apps would open links using Microsoft Edge, regardless of the user’s preferred browser. However, in the European Economic Area (EEA), Windows system components will now utilize the default browser to open links.

While this may not seem significant to everyone, it has been a point of annoyance for Windows users who prefer a different web browser over Microsoft Edge. Windows 10 and Windows 11 feature various links that redirect users to internet content, such as help articles and search results. Clicking on these links would always open them in Microsoft Edge, disregarding the default browser settings.

To address this issue, some users created tools like EdgeDeflector, which rewrite microsoft-edge:// links to https://, allowing them to open using their default browser. However, Microsoft made changes to prevent this workaround from functioning in Windows 11 build 22494 and later.

It’s worth noting that Microsoft has not provided an explanation for the decision to only implement this change for European users and has not extended it to all Windows users globally. This has left users from other countries feeling frustrated.

In response to the news, some users have expressed their dissatisfaction, with one commenter suggesting that if someone has to trick their operating system into thinking they are in a different country to make it function properly, it may be time to consider an alternative operating system.

Microsoft has not provided any further information beyond what was mentioned in their blog post.

Sources:

– BleepingComputer