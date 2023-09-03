Windows 11 23H2 Update: Top Features Unveiled

The highly anticipated Windows 11 23H2 update is on its way, and Microsoft has given testers in the Beta Channel a glimpse of its best features. From an innovative AI assistant to a modernized File Explorer and an in-depth energy report, the update brings a range of improvements that have sparked excitement among users.

Windows Copilot: The AI Assistant Unified in PC

Windows 11 introduces Windows Copilot, an AI assistant that integrates Bing Chat and additional plugins. Accessible via a sidebar on the taskbar, Copilot aims to revolutionize the way users interact with their PCs. From guiding users through various tasks to answering queries and assisting with travel plans, Copilot aims to enhance productivity without the need to leave the desktop.

Early reviews, however, highlight some concerns. Users have reported sluggish performance and occasional misunderstandings in interpreting user intent, suggesting that Microsoft needs to address these issues to fully realize the potential of this groundbreaking feature.

A Modernized File Explorer Experience

The update brings a sleek and modernized File Explorer interface, designed with WinUI and powered by Windows App SDK. The new interface aims to make navigating your PC easier and more intuitive than ever before.

The updated File Explorer includes a carousel that showcases recommended files for Azure Active Directory (AAD) users, while Quick Access folders and Recent sections have received aesthetic upgrades. Additionally, OneDrive users can now manage their cloud storage seamlessly with the integration of sync status and quota flyouts into the address bar.

A revamped details pane allows for easier collaboration and access to file information without opening the files, enhancing productivity and maintaining a smooth user experience.

Comprehensive Energy Report for Efficient Power Use

The Windows 11 23H2 update includes an in-depth energy report feature for those conscious about energy use or battery longevity. This feature provides real-time data on a device’s energy consumption, breaking it down over various periods.

Of particular interest is the “battery usage per app” feature, which enables users to monitor energy consumption on an app-by-app basis. Users can view total usage or differentiate between active and passive consumption. This addition is valuable for those seeking to maximize device performance while minimizing energy usage.

The Windows 11 23H2 update brings a range of exciting features to enhance the user experience. From the innovative Windows Copilot AI assistant to the modernized File Explorer interface and comprehensive energy report, users can expect improved productivity and efficiency in their Windows 11 journey.

