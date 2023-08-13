Microsoft Releases New Windows Backup App for Windows 10 Users

In May 2023, Microsoft released Windows 11 build 23466 in the Dev Channel, which introduced a new app for backing up settings, files, apps, and other content on your computer. Initially, it was believed that the Windows Backup app would only be available in the upcoming Windows 11 23H2 update. However, Microsoft surprised users by also making it accessible to Windows 10 users.

This week, Microsoft rolled out build 19045.3391 for testing in the Release Preview Channel. Users who installed the update found a new addition: the Windows Backup app. This program allows users to back up folders, apps, credentials, and settings in their OneDrive. The app can be accessed from the Start menu.

Interestingly, build 19045.3391 does not support restoring from a OneDrive backup during the onboarding process. This has led some to speculate that Microsoft may be planning to bring the application to Windows 10 to facilitate the migration to Windows 11.

Additional changes in Windows 10 build 19045.3391 include under-the-hood improvements. The operating system now has better location detection capabilities, not for spying purposes, but to provide more accurate weather, news, traffic information, and other location-based data. The update also introduces new notifications related to user accounts, incorporates daylight saving time changes for new countries, and includes various fixes.

While it may come as a surprise, Microsoft’s decision to introduce the new backup experience to Windows 10 is a welcome one. Windows 10 is scheduled to reach its end of life in two years, but Microsoft has made it clear that it will continue to provide necessary security updates and minor improvements to enhance the user experience. This includes facilitating the transition from a Windows 10 device to one running Windows 11. The Windows Backup app appears to be a step towards that upgrade.