CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

The Importance of Optical Zoom in Smartphone Photography: A Comparison to Traditional Cameras

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 3, 2023
The Importance of Optical Zoom in Smartphone Photography: A Comparison to Traditional Cameras

Smartphone photography has become increasingly popular, with users relying on their devices to capture a wide range of subjects and scenarios. However, when it comes to zoom capabilities, smartphones still have room for improvement. Optical zoom, in particular, is an essential feature for capturing distant subjects and enhancing the telephoto reach of nature and landscape photography.

Google’s Pixel phones took a significant step forward in 2022 by incorporating periscope telephoto cameras. These cameras utilize prisms to redirect light inside the phone, allowing for longer zoom lenses while maintaining a slim design. The iPhone 14 Pro, on the other hand, introduced a 3x zoom telephoto lens, falling short of the capabilities of Google’s Pixel 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Periscope cameras, also known as folded cameras, house much of their length horizontally inside the phone. A prism or mirror behind the outer lens redirects light at a 90-degree angle, minimizing the impact on image quality. These cameras can offer up to 5x zoom, equivalent to a 120mm focal length on a traditional camera. Google’s Pixel 7 Pro even goes further with a 10x zoom achieved through central pixels on a high-resolution image sensor.

While periscope cameras provide improved zoom, they still cannot match the capabilities of traditional cameras and telephoto lenses. The smaller image sensors in periscope cameras can limit their performance in low-light conditions. Some smartphones, such as the Galaxy S23 Ultra, include both a conventional camera and a periscope camera to achieve a broader zoom range. Others, like the Pixel 7 and iPhone 14 Pro, offer 2x modes as alternatives.

To bridge this gap, manufacturers are continually improving their flagship smartphones’ zoom capabilities. For example, Sony’s Xperia 1 V provides a continuous zoom range from 3.5x to 5.2x, and rumors suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro may feature a larger main camera sensor, opening up more zoom possibilities for Apple.

In conclusion, while smartphone cameras have come a long way, optical zoom remains a competitive disadvantage, compared to traditional cameras. However, with advancements such as periscope cameras and higher-resolution image sensors, flagship smartphones are gradually approaching the zoom flexibility of their bulkier and more expensive counterparts.

Sources:
– [Source 1]
– [Source 2]

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Technology

New Circus Show Turns Suburban Home into a Theatrical Experience

Sep 3, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Clae Unveils Apple Collection: Eco-Friendly Luxury Sneakers

Sep 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Starfield: An Immersive Space Exploration with Abundant Side Content

Sep 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

Technology

New Circus Show Turns Suburban Home into a Theatrical Experience

Sep 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

The Promise of Biological Recycling: Breaking Down Plastics with the Help of Nature

Sep 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

The Resilience of Bahrain’s Telecom Industry Amidst COVID-19: A Comprehensive Analysis

Sep 3, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Clae Unveils Apple Collection: Eco-Friendly Luxury Sneakers

Sep 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments