The Importance of Optical Zoom in Smartphone Photography: A Comparison to Traditional Cameras

Smartphone photography has become increasingly popular, with users relying on their devices to capture a wide range of subjects and scenarios. However, when it comes to zoom capabilities, smartphones still have room for improvement. Optical zoom, in particular, is an essential feature for capturing distant subjects and enhancing the telephoto reach of nature and landscape photography.

Google’s Pixel phones took a significant step forward in 2022 by incorporating periscope telephoto cameras. These cameras utilize prisms to redirect light inside the phone, allowing for longer zoom lenses while maintaining a slim design. The iPhone 14 Pro, on the other hand, introduced a 3x zoom telephoto lens, falling short of the capabilities of Google’s Pixel 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Periscope cameras, also known as folded cameras, house much of their length horizontally inside the phone. A prism or mirror behind the outer lens redirects light at a 90-degree angle, minimizing the impact on image quality. These cameras can offer up to 5x zoom, equivalent to a 120mm focal length on a traditional camera. Google’s Pixel 7 Pro even goes further with a 10x zoom achieved through central pixels on a high-resolution image sensor.

While periscope cameras provide improved zoom, they still cannot match the capabilities of traditional cameras and telephoto lenses. The smaller image sensors in periscope cameras can limit their performance in low-light conditions. Some smartphones, such as the Galaxy S23 Ultra, include both a conventional camera and a periscope camera to achieve a broader zoom range. Others, like the Pixel 7 and iPhone 14 Pro, offer 2x modes as alternatives.

To bridge this gap, manufacturers are continually improving their flagship smartphones’ zoom capabilities. For example, Sony’s Xperia 1 V provides a continuous zoom range from 3.5x to 5.2x, and rumors suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro may feature a larger main camera sensor, opening up more zoom possibilities for Apple.

In conclusion, while smartphone cameras have come a long way, optical zoom remains a competitive disadvantage, compared to traditional cameras. However, with advancements such as periscope cameras and higher-resolution image sensors, flagship smartphones are gradually approaching the zoom flexibility of their bulkier and more expensive counterparts.

Sources:

– [Source 1]

– [Source 2]