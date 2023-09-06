CityLife

GTA 6 Rumored to Cost $150: Is it True?

Sep 6, 2023
GTA 6 Rumored to Cost $150: Is it True?

Rumors circulating about the price of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) have sparked a frenzy on social media. Speculations of a $150 USD price tag for the highly anticipated game have ignited discussions among gamers. While the official launch price of GTA 6 has not been confirmed, gamers are eagerly awaiting any information related to its cost.

In recent years, the price of premium video games has seen an increase. With the release of the newest console generation, AAA titles can now be priced up to $69.99 USD, without considering special or deluxe editions. Given this context, the idea of GTA 6 costing $150 USD has caused quite a stir.

However, it is important to note that the $150 price point is purely rumor at this time. Speculation reached its peak in early September 2023, when reports from the previous year resurfaced. These reports mentioned Rockstar Games’ alleged $1-2 billion budget for the sequel, which was initially leaked in 2022.

Fans and social media channels have since speculated that the high budget may lead to a higher launch price for GTA 6 in order for the studio to recoup their investment. However, there is currently no verifiable evidence to support these claims.

It is safe to approach these rumors with skepticism until Rockstar Games addresses the cost of GTA 6 or industry analysts predict a price hike. Given the immense success of GTA 5, which is the second best-selling video game of all time, selling nearly 200 million units, it is unlikely that GTA 6 would struggle to make its budget back.

If there are any official updates regarding the price of GTA 6 in the future, we will keep you informed.

