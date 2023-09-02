Google Maps Testing Redesign with Color Changes

Google Maps is reportedly testing a redesign that includes color changes in its iOS version. Some users have noticed the alterations, which seem to resemble the color palette used in Apple Maps. The changes include a lighter shade of blue for water, darker green for forests, and gray roads and freeways, similar to Apple Maps.

Although the redesign is still in the testing phase, it is unclear when or if Google will roll out the new color palette for all users. These visual changes will also impact the Android version of Google Maps. The dark mode feature, however, is expected to remain largely unchanged.

For long-time Google Maps users, the color options may not be a significant factor in their navigation experience. However, the current vibrant color palette of Google Maps is immediately recognizable. If the new colors are implemented, it may take some time for users to adjust and become accustomed to the new design.

It is worth noting that Apple Maps has made significant improvements in its navigation capabilities over the years and is now considered a strong competitor to Google Maps. Both apps offer unique features and benefits, and users often have a preference based on their individual needs and preferences.

As Google continues to test and refine its redesign, it remains to be seen whether the color changes will be embraced by users. Ultimately, the functionality and accuracy of the navigation app will still be the deciding factors for most users.

Sources:

9to5Google