Sydney Sweeney Teams Up with Samsung to Promote Flip Phones

Aug 5, 2023
Flip phones were once a must-have tech status symbol for teen girls, and now Sydney Sweeney is helping to bring them back in style. Samsung is partnering with the Euphoria star to promote the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, which was unveiled at the recent Unpacked event in Seoul.

The new Z Flip 5 features a larger cover screen and a new hinge that allows it to sit fully flat when open and close completely with no gap. It will be available for purchase starting on August 11, with pre-orders starting at $1,000. According to CNET’s Lisa Eadicicco, the Z Flip 5 is a “step in the right direction” for Samsung.

Sweeney appeared at the event, participating in a live demo where she snapped a selfie with K-Pop idol Wonyoung. The collaboration between the two celebrities is a smart move by Samsung to appeal to teen girls globally. In an ad for the Z Flip 5, Sweeney describes it as a “game-changer” for filming videos and emphasizes the option to personalize the phone to fit her own style.

Despite the decline in popularity of flip phones with the rise of smartphones, the vintage clamshell design still has the potential to resonate with Gen Z users. Some anecdotal evidence suggests that teens are even ditching their smartphones in favor of old-school flip phones. The Z Flip 5 offers a nostalgic look with modern features.

Samsung’s marketing and advertising campaigns for the Z Flip 5 heavily feature women and female influencers, in contrast to their other products which are typically promoted by male K-Pop band BTS. This could help attract more female users and provide competition to the iPhone.

One potential roadblock for the Z Flip 5 is its price. Foldable phones have struggled to gain mainstream traction due to their high prices. However, the Z Flip 5 is more affordable at $999, especially considering the improvements made to this year’s model.

Overall, Samsung’s partnership with Sydney Sweeney and their revamped flip phone aims to capture the attention of teen girls and offer them a trendy, compact alternative to traditional smartphones.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

