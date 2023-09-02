Will Apple’s ‘Wonderlust’ Event Bring Bold and Lust-Worthy iPhones?

This week, Apple sent out invites for its upcoming September 12 event, dubbed “Wonderlust.” The invitation has sparked speculation about what to expect from the tech giant. One question that has been raised is whether Apple will finally release an iPhone in a truly bold and lust-worthy color.

Early rumors suggest that the iPhone 15 colors might be more boring than usual. This has disappointed many Apple enthusiasts who were hoping for a vibrant and eye-catching device. However, it’s important to note that these rumors are not confirmed, and Apple has been known to surprise us in the past.

Another topic discussed on the podcast is the potential discontinuation of Apple’s leather cases. If true, this news would leave many iPhone users disappointed, as the leather cases have been highly regarded for their quality and style.

In other news, there is speculation that Apple could be exploring the use of 3D printing with metal for manufacturing. This would be a game-changer in the industry, and Apple has the resources and expertise to make it happen.

Lastly, there are rumors circulating that the AirPods might receive a long-awaited USB-C upgrade. Many users have been waiting for this feature, as USB-C offers faster charging and data transfer speeds compared to the current Lightning connector.

Overall, there is a mix of excitement and disappointment surrounding Apple’s upcoming event. While some are eagerly anticipating the unveiling of the new iPhones, others are hoping for more innovative features and design choices. Only time will tell what Apple has in store for us.

Sources: The CultCast