Linkplay Announces New WiiM Pro Plus Streaming DAC

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 8, 2023
Linkplay has introduced the latest addition to its series of WiiM-branded streaming DACs with the WiiM Pro Plus. Building on the framework of the WiiM Pro, the Pro Plus offers an enhanced audio experience with upgraded components.

The WiiM Pro Plus features the AKM 4493SEQ Velvet Sound DAC chip for improved digital-to-analog conversion. Additionally, a TI op-amp has been integrated into the unit’s analog output stage. These enhancements, coupled with a new ultra-low-noise clock and power supply, deliver an impressive -110dB THD+N from the analog RCA outputs.

The improved DAC quality of the WiiM Pro Plus is a significant advancement compared to the previous model. Linkplay acknowledges that the WiiM Pro’s DAC quality could be described as ‘humdrum’, making the WiiM Pro Plus a much-welcomed release for audio enthusiasts.

In terms of connectivity, the Pro Plus maintains the same plastic case and suite of inputs and outputs as the Pro model. This includes RCA out, RCA in, TOSLINK in, TOSLINK out, coaxial out, 5V USB-C power in, and Ethernet in. Furthermore, the ADC chip responsible for the RCA inputs has been upgraded to a TI Burr-Brown Audio PCM1861. This enhancement enables the encoding of incoming analog signals at 32bit/192kHz, resulting in improved sound quality from analog sources.

The WiiM Pro Plus also comes with Linkplay’s Voice Remote Control, adding convenience to the user experience. The device is priced at £219 / US$219.

Overall, the WiiM Pro Plus offers a range of improvements over its predecessor, delivering enhanced sound quality and an improved user experience.

