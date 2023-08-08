Linkplay Introduces WiiM Pro Plus: A High-Quality Streaming DAC

Linkplay has unveiled the latest addition to its series of streaming DACs, the WiiM Pro Plus. Building on the success of the WiiM Pro, the Pro Plus offers an enhanced audio experience with upgraded components.

The WiiM Pro Plus retains the features of its predecessor, including compatibility with Roon Ready, Tidal Connect, Spotify Connect, Chromecast Audio, and AirPlay 2. It also integrates other services through WiiM’s own app. However, the Pro Plus takes it a step further by incorporating an AKM 4493SEQ Velvet Sound DAC chip and a TI op-amp into its analog output stage. These additions, along with a new ultra-low-noise clock and power supply, deliver improved audio performance, boasting -110dB THD+N from its analog RCA outputs.

Connectivity options remain unchanged from the WiiM Pro, with a suite of inputs and outputs such as RCA out, RCA in, TOSLINK in, TOSLINK out, coaxial out, 5V USB-C power in, and Ethernet in. Additionally, the ADC chip responsible for RCA inputs has been upgraded to a TI Burr-Brown Audio PCM1861, allowing for 32-bit/192kHz encoding of incoming analog signals. This improvement ensures better sound quality from analog sources.

The WiiM Pro Plus also comes bundled with WiiM’s Voice Remote Control, providing convenient and easy control over the streaming DAC.

Available for £219 / US$219, the WiiM Pro Plus offers an affordable option for those seeking a high-quality streaming DAC with improved audio performance. With its upgraded components and enhanced features, it is set to deliver a satisfying listening experience for audio enthusiasts.