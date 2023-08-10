Using VPNs to Find Cheaper Hotel Deals

VPNs, or virtual private networks, are useful for various purposes such as accessing international Netflix, enhancing online privacy, and hiding your internet activities from employers. These networks can also help travelers save money when booking hotel accommodations.

To recap, VPNs protect your personal information, such as your IP address and browsing data, by routing your internet connection through proxy servers in different countries. This creates the illusion that you are browsing from a different location, allowing you to access lower prices offered to users from those regions.

To use a VPN for cheaper hotel rates, you can manipulate hotel booking sites into believing you are browsing from a location with lower prices. Dynamic pricing, a common practice in the travel industry, often takes location into account when determining prices.

Start by using a VPN and experimenting with different IP locations. ExpressVPN recommends trying locations in smaller or less affluent countries to potentially find cheaper rates for flights. The same principle applies to hotel bookings. By using a VPN that makes it seem like you are in a cheaper location, you may be able to secure better deals compared to browsing from a major city.

In addition to using a VPN, here are other strategies to improve your chances of finding cheaper hotel deals:

1. Clear your cookies: Reddit users have reported success in finding better flight deals by clearing cookies. This technique may also work for hotel bookings.

2. Use the incognito tab: Avoid being tracked by clearing the cookies associated with your online activities. This can potentially lead to better search results.

3. Keep switching VPN locations: Explore various IP locations to find new and potentially lower prices.

4. Try different booking sites: Each hotel booking site follows its own conditions and dynamic pricing policies. Experiment with different websites like Hotels.com, Expedia, Priceline, Hotwire, and Tripadvisor to identify the most cost-effective option.

5. Use virtual debit cards: When booking from an international server, local billing address requirements can be problematic. To overcome this, consider using virtual debit cards that are not tied to a specific location.

The effectiveness of using VPNs for finding cheaper hotel rates has been demonstrated by Mashable. They found lower prices for hotels in Lisbon and Mexico City by manipulating the VPN settings. However, it’s important to note that the United States might not always be the ideal location for securing the best deals. It involves trial and error.

While there is no single VPN that is universally the best for saving money on travel websites, some VPNs are more adept at targeting specific locations. Examples of popular VPN options include ExpressVPN, NordVPN, CyberGhost VPN, and TunnelBear VPN. Prices for these services vary, so it’s worth exploring the options before making a decision.

In conclusion, using a VPN when booking hotels can potentially lead to finding better deals. By altering your IP location, clearing cookies, and experimenting with different booking sites, you may secure more affordable accommodations for your travels.