Spotify Missing Out on $38 Million in Profits Due to Popular “White Noise” Podcasts

According to an internal document obtained by Bloomberg, “white noise” podcasts on Spotify are generating a massive three million daily consumption hours as of January. These podcasts feature calm and relaxing sounds like falling rain or static. However, the popularity of these podcasts is reportedly costing Spotify an estimated $38 million in annual gross profits.

Spotify considered removing the “white noise” podcasts from its “talk” section and encouraging users to listen to more cost-effective audio content from artists like Drake or Ed Sheeran. An internal analysis suggested that this move would significantly increase Spotify’s annual gross profit. Despite this, the company decided against removing the podcasts for now, and they continue to be available on the platform.

Bloomberg suggests that Spotify’s own algorithmic push for “talk” content inadvertently boosted the popularity of white noise podcasts over more lucrative music content, leading to a negative impact on the company’s bottom line. White noise podcast hosts were reportedly earning up to $18,000 per month in ad revenue.

Spotify users have expressed dissatisfaction on Reddit, noting that their favorite white noise podcasts have recently disappeared from the platform. However, Spotify has confirmed that white noise podcasts are still available.

Spotify has been performing well in the stock market, with shares surging by nearly 60% this year. Despite disappointing second-quarter results showing a net loss of $333.4 million, the stock remains up for the year. In July, Spotify also announced plans to raise monthly subscription prices by up to $2 for its ad-free service.

It remains to be seen how Spotify will address the impact of white noise podcasts on its profits, but for now, they continue to attract a significant number of users on the platform.