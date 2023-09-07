CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Apple Stock Could Face Challenges Ahead of iPhone 15 Launch

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 7, 2023
Apple Stock Could Face Challenges Ahead of iPhone 15 Launch

Apple Inc. has announced that its iPhone 15 launch event, titled “Wonderlust,” is scheduled for September 12. Typically, the company’s stock experiences a rally leading up to the event. However, this time, there could be a different outcome, as noted by Daniel Niles, founder and portfolio manager at Satori Fund.

Niles recommended buying Apple as a high probability trade on August 18, ahead of the iPhone 15 launch event. Since then, the stock has gained 9%, outperforming the S&P 500. However, Niles has now started to sell his Apple position due to the perceived threat from Chinese tech company Huawei.

Huawei recently released its new Mate60 Pro, which features breakthrough 7nm processor node technology, promising 5G-like speeds. Niles believes that this development could pose a challenge to Apple, leading him to plan shorting the company’s stock near the iPhone 15 launch.

Huawei had a significant market share in 2019, but it faced a decline following the U.S. semiconductor ban. The initial batch of Huawei’s Mate 60 Pro sold out within hours, indicating strong demand. Additionally, China’s plans to expand its ban on foreign phones in government offices could further impact Apple, which derives about 19% of its revenue from China.

Analyst Martin Yang from Oppenheimer predicts that the combination of the government ban and Huawei’s new phone could drive more Android users to switch to Huawei or make iPhone users revert to Huawei. The analyst speculates that Apple may lose 10 million iPhone shipments in 2024 due to this competition.

Furthermore, Niles believes that Apple’s valuation is unattractive compared to the S&P 500, with a higher P/E multiple. With a projected 1-2% revenue growth in 2022/2023, Apple is trading at 29 times the estimated earnings for 2023.

As of the end of Wednesday’s session, Apple’s stock closed down 3.58% at $182.91.

Sources: Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Benzinga Pro

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

Apple Plans to Develop Its Own 5G Modem Chips

Sep 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

How to Fix Audio Issues in Starfield for PS5

Sep 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Google Faces Multi-Billion Pound Lawsuit from UK Consumers

Sep 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

Technology

Apple Plans to Develop Its Own 5G Modem Chips

Sep 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

How to Fix Audio Issues in Starfield for PS5

Sep 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Google Faces Multi-Billion Pound Lawsuit from UK Consumers

Sep 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Understanding the Importance of Global Network Emulators in Today’s Digital Landscape

Sep 7, 2023 0 Comments