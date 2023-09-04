The Need for a Universal Access to Payments Index

In today’s increasingly digital world, the traditional way of interacting with the physical world is changing. With the rise of digital technology, our experiences are becoming more mediated by screens and less accessible in person. This shift can make us feel disconnected and unsettled as it represents a fundamental change in how we interact with our surroundings.

One area where this change is particularly noticeable is in payments. The use of physical cash is declining, and there are predictions of completely cashless economies in the near future. However, these claims may be based on limited data and a lack of understanding of the challenges we face in transitioning to a fully digital economy.

To better understand and measure this transition, there is a need for a universal access to payments index. This index would provide a way to track changes over time, identify trends, and analyze the factors driving the transition. By having this information, countries can reflect on their own progress and learn from the experiences of others.

Creating a fully digital economy is not a simple journey of tracking cash use and access points. It requires years of hard work, investment, and collaboration from various stakeholders. The index would help evaluate the progress being made and identify barriers that need to be overcome.

Ultimately, an index for payment transition would be a valuable tool for governments and regulators to monitor and understand the evolving payments landscape. It would provide a benchmark for progress, highlight areas for improvement, and identify new opportunities and challenges.

In conclusion, a universal access to payments index is necessary to track change, develop collaborative strategies, and reassure people of the benefits of a fully digital economy. It would help governments and regulators find the right information and monitor the shifting payments landscape.

