Spacetalk Adventurer 2: The Solution to Giving Kids Independence

Many parents face the dilemma of when to give their children a phone. While some want to hold out for as long as possible due to the potential issues that come with giving kids their own phone, there are problems with this approach. As kids grow up, their push for independence also grows, and it becomes important for parents to easily check in with them while they are at school or engaging in other activities. This is where the products from Spacetalk come in.

Spacetalk is a company that designs devices specifically for giving children the freedom to explore with confidence. Their devices combine the functionality of a watch with smartphone capabilities. The recently launched Adventurer 2 offers video calling, talk and text, GPS location tracking, and emergency SOS, all in a wearable watch. It also does not have social media or web browsing capabilities, which is a plus for phone-wary parents.

One of the standout features of the Adventurer 2 is its school mode, which turns the watch into a regular watch during school hours to eliminate distractions. The watch also features tough Gorilla glass and water resistance, making it suitable for active kids. Additionally, it comes with a choice of nine different colored watch straps to satisfy the fashion-conscious child.

Parenting expert Dr. Justin Coulson endorses the Spacetalk watches, highlighting the desire for parents to check in with their children when they are out and about without the risks associated with smartphones. Other parents who have tried Spacetalk products also report positive experiences. They appreciate the ability to give their children independence without the stress, while children enjoy being able to stay connected with their parents without the added pressure of owning a smartphone.

To use the Adventurer 2, a SIM card with a talk, text, and data plan is required. The watch comes with a SIM card included, and plans start at $13.75 per month. The accompanying app is free when using the included SIM card, but additional fees may apply if using a third-party SIM card.

In conclusion, the Spacetalk Adventurer 2 offers a solution for parents looking to give their children independence while maintaining a level of communication and safety. With its range of features and parental control options, it provides peace of mind for parents and a sense of freedom for kids.

Sources:

– [Source 1]

– [Source 2]