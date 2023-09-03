Huawei Unveils Mate 60 Pro: A Revolutionary Phone with a Homegrown Kirin Chip

Huawei has released its latest flagship phone, the Mate 60 Pro, proving that it can regain control over the development and manufacturing of its devices. Since 2019, Huawei has faced challenges from the U.S. government due to concerns over national security threats. As a result, Huawei was placed on the Entity List, restricting its access to the U.S. supply chain and preventing collaboration with Google for its Android operating system.

To overcome these obstacles, Huawei developed its own operating system, HarmonyOS, to replace Google Mobile Services. Furthermore, the company was banned from using cutting-edge chips manufactured by any foundry that employed U.S. technology. Despite these restrictions, Huawei remained resilient and focused on innovation.

An anonymous tipster on Weibo leaked information earlier this year, hinting at Huawei’s plans to surprise everyone with a phone featuring a homegrown Kirin chip. While Huawei’s HiSilicon unit has proven to be one of the most innovative chip design firms, the U.S. ban necessitated the utilization of alternatives.

The new Mate 60 Pro features the Kirin 9000s, an application processor (AP) developed by HiSilicon. The chip boasts a 12-core design, including two Cortex-A34 low-power efficiency CPU cores, six customized Cortex-A78AE CPU cores, and four Cortex-A510 efficiency CPU cores. The highest clock speed reaches 2.62GHz, and the chip is equipped with the Maleoon-910 GPU. According to AnTuTu benchmark testing, the Mate 60 Pro scored 699,783.

Currently, there remains a mystery surrounding Huawei’s chip manufacturing. While the company could potentially collaborate with SMIC, the only chip manufacturer in China capable of meeting its requirements, SMIC faces technological limitations due to restrictions on importing the necessary equipment for cutting-edge chip production.

Despite these challenges, Huawei continues to innovate and explore alternative manufacturing techniques. Speculation suggests that Huawei may bypass the use of EUV lithography through optoelectronic wafers and other innovations. Additionally, the company has filed a patent for EUV components and the EUV lithography process.

Although the reasons behind Huawei’s secrecy are unclear, this release should have been an opportunity for the company to showcase its resilience and defiance in the face of adversity.

