Past Evolve Coverage

Adobe Firefly, Midjourney, DALL-E, and Stable Diffusion are all examples of new generative artificial intelligence image tools that graphic designers are utilizing. These tools are becoming increasingly important as designers experiment with AI and its applications in their work. However, there is a recognition among design professionals that AI is not able to fully replicate human creativity without the guidance of a prompt.

Graphic designers are familiar with embracing new technology as it is integral to the evolution of their field. From the democratization of printing to the introduction of computers, the birth of the internet, and the rise of social media, designers have consistently adapted to technological advancements. These generative AI programs are just the latest tools that designers are incorporating into their workflows to meet the growing demand for visual content.

One of the key questions that designers are exploring is how much time these new AI tools can actually save. While AI can produce impressive artwork, it still requires human knowledge and input to prompt the desired results. For example, Design Army used Midjourney in creating a visually stunning campaign for a high-end eyewear retailer. However, learning how to effectively prompt the AI still requires expertise in image making and a significant amount of time.

Designers like Jake Lefebure, CEO of Design Army, view AI as a tool rather than a solution. It can be used as an image board or mood board to collaborate with designers throughout the creative process. However, it takes skill and training to effectively utilize AI, and designers still need to craft the prompts to achieve the desired results.

While emerging generative AI startups like OpenAI and Midjourney are gaining attention, established companies like Adobe are also incorporating AI into their design products. Adobe Photoshop’s AI Generative Fill is generating significant interest among designers. As one of the leading companies in the industry, Adobe’s integration of AI features into their products is expected to become the industry standard.

Small to medium-sized design studios are finding value in AI as well. AI tools can assist with building workback schedules, drafting client copy, and creating better mockups for client presentations. It is important for designers to see AI as a playground for experimentation and to explore its various applications.

However, there are legal complexities surrounding the use of AI in the design industry. Copyright issues have arisen, with companies like Getty Images taking legal action to protect their creative assets. As AI becomes more prevalent in the field, these legal issues will need to be addressed and resolved.

Overall, the integration of generative AI tools into the graphic design process offers new opportunities and challenges for designers. While they can save time and enhance creativity, AI is ultimately a tool that requires human expertise to achieve optimal results.