Gaming With Disabilities: The Challenges and the Call for Representation

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 2, 2023
Mollie Evans, an avid gamer, finds solace and community in gaming. However, as a person with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS), a condition that affects connective tissues, gaming poses physical challenges for her. Motion sickness and hand pain are just a few of the obstacles she encounters. As she continues to age and the condition progresses, she recognizes the need for adaptive controllers in order to continue enjoying her favorite hobby.

Mollie is part of a vast gaming community that consists of an estimated 429 million disabled gamers worldwide. In the UK and US, nearly a third of gamers identify as disabled, which is almost double the percentage of disabled individuals in the general population. Despite the significant number of disabled gamers, developers have struggled to prioritize accessibility in their games.

Mollie believes that one of the reasons for this lack of prioritization is a lack of representation of disabled people in the gaming industry, both in marketing and content creation. By including disabled individuals as characters or in marketing campaigns, game companies can help foster a better understanding of the accessibility needs of disabled gamers. This representation would also serve to legitimize the presence of disabled individuals in the gaming space.

Cari Watterton, senior accessibility designer at Rebellion Studios, shares Mollie’s perspective. As an advocate for accessibility, Watterton is determined to ensure that all players, regardless of their disability or accessibility needs, can enjoy their games. By prioritizing accessibility in game design, companies can create a more inclusive and welcoming gaming environment for disabled individuals.

In order to address the challenges faced by disabled gamers, it is essential for game developers to prioritize accessibility and representation. By doing so, they can ensure that every gamer, regardless of their physical abilities, can fully participate and enjoy the gaming experience.

