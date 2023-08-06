CityLife

Understanding the Causes of Hearing Loss

Mampho Brescia

Aug 6, 2023
Dr. Emily Taylor, an audiologist specializing in hearing loss, hearing protection, hearing aids, and ear cleanings, explains that while hearing loss due to aging is inevitable and cannot be reversed, there are measures we can take to prevent noise exposure-induced hearing loss.

Noise exposure is a major contributor to hearing loss, and even a single incident in a loud environment can result in permanent damage. Protecting our ears is crucial in combating the detrimental effects of loud noise. One common side effect of noise exposure is tinnitus, a condition characterized by a ringing or buzzing sound in the ears.

In addition to noise exposure, there are other factors that can contribute to hearing loss. Genetics, age, certain medications, infections, and illnesses like meningitis can all play a role in diminishing our hearing abilities.

It is important to understand that while aging is a natural process that leads to some degree of hearing loss, we have more control over preventing noise-induced hearing damage. Taking steps to protect our ears when in loud environments, such as wearing earplugs or earmuffs, can significantly reduce the risk of permanent hearing loss.

Regular check-ups with an audiologist are also recommended, as they can assess our hearing abilities and provide guidance on how to maintain optimal hearing health. While we may not be able to reverse the effects of aging on our hearing, being proactive and taking preventive measures can help minimize the impact of noise-induced hearing loss and preserve our hearing for as long as possible.

