Is ESPN a “Melting Iceberg” for Disney?

A recent report suggests that Disney may consider offloading its ESPN cable sports channel as part of a restructuring exercise due to the fundamental challenges it is facing. KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Brandon Nispel has weighed in on the value of ESPN for Disney, describing it as a “melting iceberg.”

Nispel estimates that ESPN’s current valuation could be around $30 billion, assuming a valuation multiple of nine times the estimated EBITDA for 2024. However, he believes that the fair value range is between $28 billion and $36 billion. The analyst predicts that ESPN will have a low-single-digit revenue growth profile, with most of the growth coming from the direct-to-consumer business as linear revenues decline.

According to Nispel, ESPN’s operating income margins will likely be in the low 20% range, assuming programming and production costs of $10.1 billion in fiscal year 2023. However, he sees ESPN’s fundamental outlook as negative, particularly if its distribution agreement with Charter Communications isn’t renewed.

KeyBanc believes that it is unlikely for Apple to acquire ESPN, despite speculation that the company may be interested. Nispel suggests that patience is the best transaction strategy for Disney, as ESPN is a renter of content and the costs of content continue to rise faster than Disney’s revenues.

In the near term, KeyBanc highlights two notable events for Disney: the re-segmentation and breakout of ESPN from Disney entertainment, and the company’s Investor Summit focused on Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products. However, the analyst does not view these events as positive catalysts for Disney shares.

The report concludes that KeyBanc has a Sector Weight rating for Disney shares. On Friday, Disney’s stock closed down 2.44% at $81.64.

Sources: Benzinga Pro