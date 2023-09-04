EA FC’s Decoupling from FIFA Opens Up New Advertising Opportunities

Electronic Arts (EA) has released EA Sports FC 24, the first iteration of its popular football title since ending its partnership with FIFA. This move allows EA to bring in a wider range of advertisers to its game, creating new opportunities for in-game advertising. Previously, EA had to prioritize official licensed partners designated by FIFA, but now the company has the freedom to choose its own advertising partners.

The collaboration between EA and FIFA had been highly lucrative for both parties. EA paid FIFA $150 million annually for the licensing rights to the brand name, while FIFA titles have been purchased hundreds of millions of times. In the period between April 2020 and March 2021, EA generated $1.6 billion in revenue from sales of premium titles like FIFA, contributing to the more than $20 billion the series has brought in for the company over the years.

However, the limitations of EA’s partnership with FIFA have become more apparent as other game developers explore in-game advertising as a revenue diversification strategy. Sports games like FIFA present prime opportunities for in-game advertising due to the presence of various locations where ads can be placed, such as pitch-side ads in the virtual stadiums. Previously, advertisers who were not FIFA partners were unable to activate within the FIFA franchise. Without the FIFA logo attached, EA’s sports game can now be more brand-partner-friendly.

EA’s decoupling from FIFA has already led to new partnerships, such as with Pepsi, an opportunity that would have been challenging due to FIFA’s long-standing relationship with Coca-Cola. EA plans to be selective and targeted in its choice of advertising partners, considering brands that align well with its offerings. For example, the switch from Coca-Cola to Pepsi was not merely a trade of one global soft drink brand for another, but rather a choice based on Pepsi’s investments in football and alignment with EA’s goals.

With the liberation from FIFA, EA has the chance to bring a diverse range of advertisers into their games, providing brands with increased visibility and engagement opportunities. This new era of advertising within EA’s football titles marks a marketing bonanza for both advertisers and the company.

