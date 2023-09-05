Why Brands Should Embrace the Power of Digital Audio

Digital audio consumption has been on the rise in recent years, with a 30% increase in daily time spent listening to digital audio across the UK population from 2018 to 2023. People now have more ways to listen, thanks to the integration of smart speakers, phones, tablets, and other devices into their lives. As a result, there are more audio creators than ever, catering to niche interests.

Brands need to recognize the power of digital audio and stop treating it as an experimental channel. A recent research study by Spotify, called Sonic Science 2.0, showed that digital audio, particularly on platforms like Spotify, is highly engaging, emotionally provoking, and memorable. In fact, Spotify listeners spend over 2.4 hours every day on the platform and integrate it into their daily routines.

Furthermore, the study found that the majority of participants are open to listening to ads on audio streaming services if the tone fits what they’re doing at the time. This means that brands can connect with their audience in meaningful and immersed moments.

To make the most of this opportunity, advertisers need to be creative and reflect the culture of their target audience in their ads. Gen Z, for example, heavily relies on digital audio for entertainment, self-care, and education. By understanding the habits and attitudes of this key audience, brands can create original and engaging ad experiences that drive impact.

If you’re looking to get started with digital audio advertising, here are some tips:

1. Consider the context: Tailor your ad to match the mood of the listener. Think about who will be listening and adjust your message accordingly.

2. Keep it conversational: Make your ad sound like a friend talking about a product. Inject personality and humor where possible.

3. Stay on message: Focus on the single most important point of your ad. If you have multiple messages, create different spots to deliver them one at a time.

4. Time is precious: Use a slow cadence and well-timed pauses to help listeners absorb information. Keep your script concise, with no more than 60 words for a 30-second ad.

5. Show listeners the way: Give listeners a clear call to action and guide them on what they should do next.

By following these tips and recognizing the power of digital audio, brands can effectively engage with their audience and leverage the growing popularity of this medium.

Sources:

– Sonic Science 2.0 research study by Spotify

– Spotify’s Head of EMEA Sales, Rak Patel

Advertisment:

Adwanted UK provides expertise in audio trading, distribution, and analytic processing. Contact us for more information on our audio solutions and industry directory. For job opportunities in the audio industry, visit The Media Leader Jobs, a dedicated marketplace for media, advertising, and adtech roles.