Baldur’s Gate III Partially Available, Xbox Version Delayed Due to Technical Hurdle

Baldur’s Gate III, the highly anticipated role-playing game set in the Dungeons & Dragons universe, is now available on PC and Mac through Early Access. However, the release dates for other platforms are staggered. The PlayStation 5 version is scheduled for release on September 6, while the release date for the Xbox Series X and S edition has not been provided by the game’s developer, Larian Studios.

It was revealed that the delay for the Xbox version is not due to an exclusivity deal, but rather a technical hurdle. Larian Studios director of publishing, Michael Douse, explained that they are unable to remove the split-screen feature as they are obligated to launch with feature parity. They are currently working to overcome this hurdle.

The technical problem seems to stem from fitting Baldur’s Gate III on the lower-powered Xbox Series S console. Microsoft requires games to run and maintain the same quality and mechanics on both the Xbox Series X and Series S. Consequently, the game will remain exclusive to the PS5 for at least four months.

Larian Studios is working hard to achieve seamless drop-in, drop-out co-op on the Xbox Series S and hopes to provide an update by the end of the year. The game has received positive reviews for the PC version, and anticipation is high among players.

The Xbox parity requirements have led to debates about the potential limitations they place on availability, scope, and quality of games on the Xbox Series X. Some developers have expressed frustration, arguing that they have been trying to get Series S launch requirements dropped. They feel that having to optimize for the lower-performing Series S hampers the development process.

While Microsoft emphasized establishing a wider gaming ecosystem focused on cloud play and post-hardware future with the Xbox Series X/S, Sony continued to prioritize traditional console upgrades with the PS5. The PS5 has seen success in console sales, while Xbox has reported over 21 million players on Xbox Series X and Series S consoles.

Ultimately, the Xbox parity requirements have unintentionally created a console exclusive for the PS5, at least temporarily, as Baldur’s Gate III awaits its release on the Xbox Series X/S.