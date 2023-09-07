Upcoming iPhone Models Rumored to Switch to USB-C Charging

Rumors have been circulating that the upcoming iPhone models will be making the switch from Lightning to USB-C charging. This news is significant because Apple has not changed the iPhone’s charging port since 2012 when it transitioned from the 30-pin connector to the Lightning system. The switch to USB-C is not solely based on Apple’s preference, but it is driven by a European Union law that requires all phones to be compatible with USB-C chargers.

The switch to USB-C charging could bring several benefits for iPhone users. USB-C offers faster charging and data speeds compared to Lightning. Apple claims that with recent iPhone models, users can charge their battery up to 50% in approximately 30 minutes using a Lightning to USB-C cable. In contrast, phones from companies like One Plus or Motorola can achieve almost eight full charges in the same amount of time. There are reports suggesting that Apple may increase wired fast charging to 35 watts in some of the iPhone 15 models, which could further enhance charging capabilities.

USB-C also supports data transfer speeds of up to 40 gigabits per second, while Lightning only supports up to 480 megabits per second. For users who have multiple Apple devices like MacBooks and iPads, having one universal charger will simplify the charging process and reduce clutter. Additionally, USB-C is not proprietary to Apple, as other electronics manufacturers also use this standard. Therefore, it is more likely that users already have a USB-C cable or can easily find one compared to Lightning cables.

Considering Apple’s previous practices, there is speculation about whether the switch to USB-C will lead to a certification program for approved chargers. Apple currently runs the “Made for iPhone” certification program, which allows manufacturers to gain official approval for their products. However, it remains to be seen if Apple will introduce a similar program for USB-C chargers. It is hoped that Apple will not limit the iPhone 15’s charging and data speed capabilities to its own ecosystem, as the purpose of the European Union law is to promote the use of any charger on any small device.

Apple is expected to announce its iPhone 15 lineup during an event on September 12th. Alongside the new iPhones, there are also rumors of updated AirPods with USB-C charging cases. To stay updated on the latest Apple news and product reviews, keep an eye on C Net’s coverage before, during, and after the event.

Sources: C Net