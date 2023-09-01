Apple Opts Out of Indian Production Incentive Scheme for IT Hardware

Apple has decided not to participate in India’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI 2.0) scheme for IT hardware. The company’s main focus within the Indian market is on smartphone production, which accounts for about 80% of its revenue in the country. As a result, Apple has no immediate plans for local manufacturing of laptops and tablets. Instead, the company collaborates with global electronic contract manufacturers. Even though Apple’s manufacturing partners, such as Foxconn and Wistron, have applied for the PLI scheme, Apple itself did not seek these benefits.

The PLI 2.0 scheme has received applications from 40 companies, including HP, Dell, Foxconn, Acer, Flex, and Asus. However, other major players like Samsung have also chosen not to participate. For Samsung, laptops and tablets do not contribute significantly to its revenue stream.

The Indian government expects the PLI 2.0 initiative to drive incremental production of approximately Rs 4.7 lakh crore and create around 75,000 jobs. The total allocation for this program is approximately Rs 22,890 crore. However, the global laptop market is experiencing contraction, while the tablet market is not seeing substantial growth.

According to regulatory filings, Apple’s products and associated software accounted for 93.7% of its total revenues in the 2021-22 fiscal year. Apple has not yet filed its financial data for the 2022-23 fiscal year with the Registrar of Companies (RoC) in India.

Sources: ET report, executive comments

Definitions:

Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme: An incentive program launched by the Indian government to boost domestic manufacturing capabilities in strategic sectors by offering financial support to eligible companies.

Global electronic contract manufacturers: Companies that specialize in manufacturing electronics on behalf of other companies.

Revenue stream: The source or channel through which a company generates its income.

Sources:

– ET report (source article)

– Executive comments