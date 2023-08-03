The Alliance for OpenUSD: Standardizing 3D Content Creation

Apple has formed an alliance with Pixar, Adobe, Autodesk, and Nvidia called the Alliance for OpenUSD. The alliance aims to standardize and develop the Universal Scene Description (USD) technology, originally created by Pixar. USD is a file format for encoding 3D scenes, but its significance goes beyond that. It allows developers to move their work across different 3D creation tools, making it easier to build 3D experiences for various applications, including VFX, animation, gaming, VR, and metaverse applications.

Previously, different specialized forms of scene description made it difficult for 3D content to be edited or read by other applications. USD solves this problem by enabling communication between different 3D tools in the development pipeline. This means creators can collaborate on the same scene or project simultaneously, and any changes made to one part will be reflected across everything else that references it.

Apple stands to benefit from the adoption of OpenUSD, as it could help developers create 3D apps for their Vision Pro headset, future versions, and potentially AR glasses. The widespread acceptance of OpenUSD could position Apple as a leader in the technology. Many industry-standard applications such as Autodesk’s Maya, Adobe’s Substance 3D, and Nvidia’s Omniverse platform already support USD.

The Alliance for OpenUSD plans to develop specifications detailing the features of OpenUSD, aiming for greater compatibility, adoption, integration, and inclusion by other standards bodies. The alliance’s efforts could lead to OpenUSD becoming widely adopted as a standardized format for 3D asset creation.

While the alliance includes major players in the 3D tech industry, some notable companies are missing from the announcement, such as Meta, Google, Samsung, and Qualcomm. Meta, in particular, is focused on creating the metaverse and could greatly contribute to standardizing 3D asset creation. However, it is possible that Apple’s involvement in the alliance may have influenced the absence of certain companies.

The Alliance for OpenUSD has received positive support from Epic Games and Unity, among others. There is momentum behind their mission, and the standardization of 3D content creation looks promising for the future.