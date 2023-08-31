Who Will Win the Generative AI Battle Among Big Tech Companies?

The race for dominance in the generative artificial intelligence (AI) market is heating up among tech giants like Google, Microsoft, Oracle, and Meta, as well as innovative startups like Anthropic and OpenAI. The key to winning this battle lies in cracking the enterprise solution first and effectively generating business sales from cash-rich enterprises.

Generating sales from enterprise customers offers a scalable solution to cover the high costs associated with AI’s computing power and data center needs. Microsoft, a frontrunner in the generative AI race, has reportedly allocated $4 billion for infrastructure to support its suite of generative AI tools.

While OpenAI is on track to generate over $1 billion in revenue this year from its generative AI products, observers are questioning the absence of other tech giants like Apple and Amazon in the race.

Google, however, has recently made a move by announcing the release of generative AI-powered tools for corporate Gmail and workplace software customers. These tools will be available to enterprise customers for an additional $30 per month, similar to Microsoft’s offerings. Google also unveiled new custom-built AI chips and a tool for watermarking and identifying AI-generated images.

Although Google was once a pioneer and home to influential AI researchers, the company has been experiencing a brain drain as top researchers leave to start their own ventures or join other firms. Nonetheless, Google’s latest announcement suggests that it is still actively involved in the generative AI space.

Amazon, on the other hand, has taken a different approach. The company aims to make large language model (LLM) development as easy as possible for its clients, offering no and low-code AI services. Amazon views AI as a support technology for its own business priorities rather than a standalone product for external customers. For example, Amazon reportedly uses AI to optimize the viewing experience for its Thursday Night Football streaming on Prime Video.

As for Apple, it has yet to make a significant move in the generative AI market. However, the company’s CEO, Tim Cook, highlighted the importance of AI and machine learning in virtually every product they build. During Apple’s latest earnings call, there were only six references to AI compared to the substantial mentions by Microsoft and Alphabet.

In conclusion, the race for generative AI dominance among big tech companies is intensifying. While Microsoft and OpenAI have made significant strides, Google’s recent announcement shows its continued involvement in the field. Amazon takes a different approach, focusing on providing easy-to-use AI services, and Apple emphasizes the core importance of AI in its product development.

Definitions:

– Generative AI: Artificial intelligence technology that can generate new content, such as text, images, and videos, based on existing data.

– Large language models (LLM): AI models that can process and understand languages at a large scale.

Sources: PYMNTS News