In the late 1970s, as a young child, Clint Gouveia would listen to long wave radio late at night, captivated by the sound of foreign voices and unfamiliar music. This experience inspired his desire to see the world and travel. However, the days of long wave radio broadcasting are coming to an end, with only a handful of stations remaining.

Among the remaining long wave broadcasters are those in Denmark and Iceland, but they are set to shut down by the end of 2023 and 2024 respectively. The BBC still broadcasts Radio 4 on long wave, but separate scheduling of BBC radio shows will end in March of next year. The long-term future of the BBC’s long wave output is uncertain. The only other remaining broadcasters using long wave are in Romania, Poland, Algeria, Morocco, and Mongolia.

Many radio fans, including Blur’s drummer Dave Rowntree, have urged the BBC to continue supporting long wave. However, the BBC has cited the high cost and the decline of the technology as reasons for potentially discontinuing long wave broadcasts. The death of long wave will be mourned by many, as it has a unique character due to its lack of high fidelity.

Long wave also serves as a cultural connection for expatriates. Many use long wave signals to connect with their home countries. However, the decline of long wave is inevitable as advancements in technology render it obsolete. Despite this, it is important to recognize and preserve the cultural significance of long wave radio, as it provides a connection to the world and the cosmos.

