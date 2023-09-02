Astronomers Go Perfume-Free in Cleanrooms for Solar Mission

A team of scientists and engineers at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) took extraordinary measures to keep the main payload of the Aditya L-1 mission, known as Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC), free from contamination. One of the key precautions taken was to refrain from using perfumes and sprays in the vicinity of the cleanroom.

The VELC operations required the integration of detectors and optical elements, which involved a crucial step of component-level vibrations. This process took place in a state-of-the-art vibration and thermotech facility in Hoskote, near Bengaluru. After integration, the team meticulously calibrated the instruments in a pristine cleanroom environment, wearing full suits to protect against electrostatic discharge and contamination.

The cleanroom was maintained to be “1-lakh times cleaner than a hospital ICU,” according to Nagabushana S, the head of the VELC technical team. To achieve this level of cleanliness, the team employed high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters, used 99% concentrated isopropyl alcohol, and followed rigorous protocols to prevent any foreign particles from interfering with their work. Every single screw used in the project had to undergo ultrasonic cleaning to ensure its cleanliness.

Scientists working on the project went to great lengths to abide by the strict cleanliness standards. They refrained from using perfumes, medicinal sprays, and any other potential source of contamination. The goal was to prevent any disruptions that could result from the presence of even a single particle of foreign matter.

In comparison, several ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) scientists who have worked on other satellite projects acknowledged the importance of cleanrooms but did not take the same precautions regarding perfumes. It appears that the IIA scientists were taking additional measures to ensure the utmost cleanliness in their cleanroom environment.

