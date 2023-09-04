Who are the Starborn in Starfield: A Guide to the Peculiar Beings

The Starborn are mysterious beings that play a crucial role in the game Starfield. However, their true nature and significance are not revealed until later in the story. For those curious about the Starborn, this guide will provide you with everything you need to know.

In Starfield, the story revolves around the journey of the characters through the unknown to become stronger. The Starborn feature prominently in the second half of the game, and understanding their identity is essential to fully grasp the lore.

A Starborn is an individual who has ascended beyond their humanity by reaching a place called The Unity. By surpassing The Unity, they are reborn as Starborn, leaving their previous life behind for a more promising future. Each Starborn possesses a unique ship and a specialized spacesuit that cannot be obtained by any other means. Their skills and powers from their past lives are carried forward into the new universe they enter.

However, when they ascend, the Starborn leave behind any possessions they have collected, including credits, weapons, armor, and even their previous ships. This reset also extends to relationships, as close friends and romantic partners do not remember the Starborn in their subsequent lives.

The Unity, a powerful force located at the center of the universe, was created by The Creators. It can only be accessed after collecting all the Artifacts and completing the Armillary. Once someone enters The Unity for the first time, they can be reborn as Starborn. Even those who are already Starborn can reach The Unity and be reborn again, becoming even stronger in their new life.

Throughout the Starfield campaign and New Game Plus, players will encounter various Starborn characters, including The Hunter, The Emissary, and several Guardians such as Musa, Athaliah, Rinn, and Fionn. The main character in New Game Plus is also a Starborn. There is also a mysterious Captain who is a Starborn.

This guide contains major spoilers for Starfield’s main story, so it is recommended that players experience the game fully before delving into these details. The Starborn in Starfield add depth to the narrative and provide unique gameplay opportunities for players to explore.

