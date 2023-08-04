The Games We Could See with the Launch of the Nintendo Switch 2

We have been eagerly anticipating the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 for quite some time now. Nintendo has always approached the launch of its consoles with a focus on games, offering a handful of titles to generate excitement and entice buyers. While there will likely be a mix of gimmicky releases and big-name titles, it’s the latter that tend to make the biggest impact.

Speculation about the Switch’s successor has been swirling, with rumors suggesting a potential announcement at Gamescom 2023. So, let’s take a look at the games that might be used to launch the highly anticipated follow-up console.

One likely candidate is a new entry in the popular 3D Mario series. It has been several years since the release of Super Mario Odyssey, so fans are itching for a new Mario game. Another possibility is Metroid Prime 4, although it may not be a launch title due to its niche appeal compared to other Nintendo franchises.

Nintendo may also include a social/party game to appeal to a wider audience. Titles like “Nintendo Switch Sports Resort” or something in the vein of “Wii Party” could provide fun multiplayer experiences.

Additionally, Nintendo could focus on enhancing existing Switch games with free upgrades for the new console. Backwards compatibility would allow for titles like “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” and “Bayonetta 3” to run at higher frame rates. Third-party publishers might also jump on board, bringing games like “Resident Evil 4 Remake” to the new console.

While the launch library for the Nintendo Switch 2 might be relatively small, it could still include some digital-only titles and cross-gen releases. There’s also a possibility for a long-rumored Donkey Kong game or a re-release of the beloved “Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door.”

Ultimately, the games that accompany the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 will play a crucial role in driving sales and generating excitement among fans. As we eagerly await more news, it’s exciting to imagine the possibilities for the next console generation.