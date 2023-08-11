iPhone 15 Pro Expected to See Price Increase

In recent reports, it has been revealed that Apple is planning to raise the prices of certain models of the upcoming iPhone 15. This news comes ahead of the anticipated mid-September announcement of the new phones. A poll conducted among readers asked if they would be willing to pay a higher price for the iPhone 15 Pro, and now the question arises as to what new feature would justify the increased cost.

The iPhone’s price has remained consistent for several years; however, in 2017, Apple introduced the iPhone X with a retail price of $999, which established a new price standard for high-end smartphones. This trend has been followed by other premium smartphones like Samsung’s Galaxy S Ultra. Now, it seems Apple is once again prepared to change the price structure of the iPhone.

According to Bloomberg and Barclays analyst Tim Long, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to be more expensive than their predecessors. It is speculated that prices for the iPhone 15 Pro lineup could increase by as much as $200. This means the starting price for the iPhone 15 Pro Max may go from $1,099 to $1,299, which will undoubtedly disappoint many consumers.

To justify the potential price increase, Apple is expected to market key new features and upgrades. Rumors suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro will have a new design with slightly curved edges and thinner bezels. The stainless steel frame may also be replaced with a titanium one, making the phone more durable and lighter.

Additionally, the new iPhones are said to feature a USB-C connector instead of Lightning, a change that is likely to appeal to many consumers. Furthermore, Apple has reportedly developed a new periscope lens for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, enabling improved optical zoom capabilities. The devices will also be powered by the faster and more efficient A17 chip.

There have been rumors of a potential increase in base storage from 128 GB to 256 GB, which would be welcomed by users who require more storage for tasks such as 4K ProRes video.

Considering these potential features and upgrades, it is important to ponder what would convince consumers to pay more for the new iPhones. Share your thoughts in the comments section and participate in the poll below.